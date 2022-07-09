Protests broke out outside the Galle International Stadium as protestors thronged in numbers to raise their voices amidst the prevailing economic crisis in the country. The protestors were seen carrying and waving Sri Lankan flags outside the stadium as proceedings of Day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia were played inside.

Watch Videos:

The protest has come to the Galle International Stadium. While there is a Test match underway, what’s happening elsewhere and all around Sri Lanka today is way more significant. It’s the people’s call for change #SLvAus #LoveForLanka pic.twitter.com/9nYOlNz7Ar — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 9, 2022

The intensity is really picking up with the protests outside the Galle International Stadium right now. Incredible scenes and a surreal backdrop to the Test match underway only a couple of hundred meters away #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/D46ziJeREF — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 9, 2022

