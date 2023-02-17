Mohammad Rizwan will be face-to-face against Babar Azam as Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi lock horns in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Friday, February 14. The Multan Cricket Stadium will host this match, that starts at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network is the official broadcast partner and will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. PSL 2023 Points Table Updated.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Good luck to the #SultanSquad for the match against @PeshawarZalmi Game starts 6 pm at Multan Cricket Stadium. #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/8HLeXZsE7o — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023

