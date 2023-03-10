Peshawar Zalmi will face Multan Sultans in their next match at Pakistan Super League 2022-23 on Friday, March 10. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Peshawar are coming into this match with a loss against Quetta Gladiators. Multan meanwhile suffered a defeat against Islamabad United. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 /HD. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. 'She Has Won Few Hearts' Simon Doull’s Comment About Hasan Ali's Wife Samiya Arzoo During Live Commentary in PSL 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Live on SonyLiv

Good luck to the #SultanSquad as they take on Peshawer Zalmi today! Match starts 7 pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.#LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/cM9ywnQzKP — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)