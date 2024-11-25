It was one of a bidding battle between the multiple Indian Premier League franchises. Priyansh Arya came in at a base price of INR 30 Lakh and in the end, Punjab secured the deal for INR 3.8 crore,e which is a hefty amount. This will be the first time Priyansh Arya will be seen in action at the IPL. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Shamar Joseph Heads Back to LSG for INR 75 Lakh, CSK Sign Nathan Ellis for INR 2 Crore.

Priyansh Arya at IPL 2025

Priyansh Arya will play for @PunjabKingsIPL 👌👌



He's SOLD for INR 3.8 Crore 💰



Base Price: INR 30 Lakh

Final Price: INR 3.8 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)