Hardik Pandya visited the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The India National Cricket Team all-rounder was last seen in action in IPL 2025, where he captained the Mumbai Indians. He scored 224 runs and scalped 15 wickets in 14 matches for the five-time champions in IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya shared the update with his fans on social media, posting a picture of himself on his Instagram story and wrote, "Quick trip to NCA." The 31-year-old is expected to perform a key role for the India National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Moment With Son Agastya! 4-Year-Old Helps His Father Weigh His Bats and Selects His Willow (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Visits NCA Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya 📍 Bengaluru, Karnataka A quick pit stop at NCA — eyes on the grind, mind on the game. 🔥🏏 pic.twitter.com/3Lx7NFi2BC — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) August 10, 2025

