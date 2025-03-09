India national cricket team ace batter Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock of 48 runs off 62 deliveries, including four boundaries, against the New Zealand national cricket team in the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer was removed by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and a superb diving catch from Rachin Ravindra. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 39th over. Mitchell Santner bowled a short-of-length delivery, and Iyer tried to scoop it over the on-side region. Sadly, the Indian batter didn't get the elevation, and Rachin Ravindra took a stunning catch at the backward square leg region. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Indian Captain Departs After Scoring 76 Runs by Rachin Ravindra During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Stunning Catch by Rachin Ravindra

