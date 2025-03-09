India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma played a splendid knock of 76 runs off 83 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes against the New Zealand national cricket team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. The Indian captain was dismissed by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra while chasing 252 runs. Talking about the wicket, Rohit jumped out from his crease and attempted to go for a big shot across the line. Sadly, the Indian captain missed the ball, and wicketkeeper Tom Latham did the rest behind the stumps. Rohit Sharma Hits a Monstrous 93m Six Against Nathan Smith During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Departs After Scoring 76 Runs

