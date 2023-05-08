Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. After opting to bat first, RR posted a massive total of 214-2 in their twenty-over quota. At one point, SRH needed five runs in the final delivery to win the match. Sandeep Sharma and RR fans surely thought that they had won the game when Samad failed to clear the boundary and found Jos Buttler. However just when RR players were celebrating, the no-ball siren went off as Samad got a lifeline. And this time around, the SRH batter did not make any mistakes. He managed to finish with a brilliant six and snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. This was surely a painful defeat for Rajasthan Royals and their fans. Finally taking to social media, RR have shared a motivational message for their supporters. 'What a Game-Changer!' Twitterati Impressed With Glenn Phillips After New Zealand Batter's Quickfire 25 Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals Share Motivational Message for Fans

