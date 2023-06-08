Virat Kohli came on to bat in the World Test Championship final at Oval on Day 2 when both Indian openers fell early. He looked solid initially and, in a few patches, looked good by playing some eye-pleasing cover drives. But the stay was short as he got dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Back in the dressing room, Kohli was spotted having food chatting with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Fans took to twitter to share the picture of him having the food even calling it as the cricketer's favourite 'Ram Ke Chole Bhature'. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2.

Virat Kohli Seen Having Food Soon After his Dismissal

Ram Ke Chole Bhature

Ram ke chole bhature calling https://t.co/5etNF7mFPl — Ratnadeep (@Ratz_deep) June 8, 2023

'Perks Of Getting Out Quickly'

Gill to Kohli - jldi out hone ka fayda khayo khana😭😂 https://t.co/EepTItrTI3 — Panku (Inactive) (@panku11354) June 8, 2023

'I'm Hungry Mate'

VK :I'm hungry mate we can seal it 2nd innings https://t.co/nZboUT5wRJ — J (@joe_bala) June 8, 2023

Aag Lagy Basti Mein

If "Aag lagy basti hum apni masti mai" had a face🤓 https://t.co/R5RV1xqOYv — علی (@sultaniastics) June 8, 2023

