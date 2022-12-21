Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly sacked Ramiz Raja as chairman, a day after the nation's 3-0 defeat to England in the recently concluded Test series at home. Raza has been relieved of his services according to a report and Najam Sethi has been named the new chairman of the PCB. PAK vs ENG: England Completes Memorable 3-0 Series Sweep Against Pakistan in Karachi.

