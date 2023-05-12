Rashid Khan shows resilient fight in a hopeless situation for GT as he smashes a 21-ball fifty to keep GT fighting in the game and helps avoid a massive dent in the net run rate. Coming in when GT was 100-7, he counter-attacked straightaway scoring at a 200+ strike rate and showing some clean striking ability.

Rashid Khan Smashes Maiden Half-Century in IPL

Maiden IPL fifty by Rashid Khan. A 4 wicket haul earlier and now his first IPL fifty in just 21 balls, the all rounder Rashid is dominating! What a GOAT player. pic.twitter.com/d8svaAZe2n — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

