India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed with Mohammad Haris' performance in the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash between Pakistan and South Africa. He smashed a 28 off 11 balls before falling leg-before to the South African pacer Anrich Nortje. Haris, who was playing just his second T20I game, was included in the squad as a replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman. Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote, “Just 5 balls in and this Haris. Phew.”

See Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet:

