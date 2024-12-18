Australia national cricket team captain Pat Cummins reacted to legendary Ravichandran Ashwin's international retirement with immediate effect on Wednesday, December 18. Pat Cummins expressed that he was surprised to hear the news about Ashwin's retirement. The Australian captain said, "He has massive respect from our change room for the career he had." Ravi Ashwin announced his international retirement during the post-match presentation after the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on India Off-Spinner Following His Retirement From International Cricket, Says ‘Team Has Complete Backing of His Thought Process.’

Pat Cummins on Ravi Ashwin's International Retirement

🗣 ""𝙃𝙚'𝙡𝙡 𝙂𝙤 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝘼𝙨 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙊𝙛 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙨" #PatCummins on @ashwinravi99's retirement after the 3rd Test of #BorderGavaskarTrophy 🫂#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test | THU, 26th DEC, 4:30 AM only on Star Sports 1! #ToghestRivalry pic.twitter.com/HylrUJLW8G — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 18, 2024

