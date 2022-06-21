Ravichandran Ashwin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is yet to join his teammates, who are in England for the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The Indian team nonetheless, reportedly stays hopeful of his recovery before the fifth Test, which starts from July 1.

Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't traveled with the squad to UK as he is tested positive for COVID-19 but we are hopeful he will recover soon and join the squad before the 5th Test. (Source - PTI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2022

