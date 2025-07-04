India national cricket team veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to score 2000 or more runs and take 100 or more wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Ravindra Jadeja achieved this historic feat during the second Test against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. In the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja scored 89 off 137 deliveries, including 10 fours and one six. Ravindra Jadeja also stitched a crucial stand with captain Shubman Gill, who played a record-breaking knock of 269 runs. Shubman Gill Records: Here’s List of Achievements of Team India Test Captain During His Record-Breaking 269-Run Knock in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Creates History

Current No. 1 Test All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja becomes the first player to score 2,000+ runs and take 100+ wickets in WTC history. 🔥 • 2,010 runs in 61 innings. • 132 wickets in 75 innings. pic.twitter.com/4eYMholIof — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 4, 2025

