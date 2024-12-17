Ravindra Jadeja displayed top-form cricket after he played an important innings which will eventually help the Men in Blue to at least draw the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. India National Cricket Team were in a difficult position after losing quite a few early wickets and KL Rahul was also sent back after playing good innings of 84 runs. There was a need for another player to play a top innings which can take India to a respectable point in the match. Ravindra Jadeja smashed 77 runs but fell prey to Pat Cummins. Mitchell Marsh secured the catch of Jadeja. Indian all-rounder also received a standing ovation from the crowd present at the Gabba. Pat Cummins Rattles Nitish Kumar Reddy's Stumps To Dismiss SRH Teammate During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Ravindra Jadeja Wicket Video Here:

Got him! @patcummins30 nails the bouncer and obviously mitch marsh nailed the catch!

#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lGUAzbCst4— Aussies Army🏏🦘 (@AussiesArmy) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)