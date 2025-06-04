Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League in 2025, breaking their curse of not winning the title since the inception of the league. It is a memorable silverware for Virat Kohli and co as it is emotional for them and the fans to achieve it after longing so long for it. RCB were scheduled to have their roadshow on bus in Bengaluru on June 04 but it was initially cancelled due to concerns over the traffic. But later, the authorities have re-scheduled it and now the roadshow is set to take place from 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and a celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will follow. IPL 2025: RCB Finally Lifts Indian Premier League Trophy, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tejasvi Surya and Other Political Leaders Across India Hail Historic Win.

RCB's IPL 2025 Victory Parade Re-Scheduled

🚨 RCB Victory Parade: Today at 5 pm IST. ‼️ Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited… pic.twitter.com/raJMXlop5O — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)