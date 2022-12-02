Ricky Ponting, one of the all-time great cricketers, currently a coach and a commentator, faces health scare. The former Aussie captain was commentating during the day three of the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test at Perth as he felt unwell and was rushed to the Perth Hospital immediately. As per reports it's a complication in the heart.

Ricky Ponting Faces Health Scare

Update: Ricky Ponting taken to hospital following a heart scare while he was commentating on the #AUSvWI Test in Perth. Hopefully he's fine and will fully recover. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 2, 2022

