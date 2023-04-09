Rinku Singh's terrific performance against Gujarat Titans in the last over of the IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad helped in him getting adjudged the man of the match of the game. A game that seemed like slipping away from KKR's hands at one point of time with 28 runs remaining in the last five balls was achieved by Rinku tremendously with five consecutive sixes in the last over.

Rinku Singh Wins Man of the Match

𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛! 🔥 🔥 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸! ⚡️ ⚡️ Take A Bow! 🙌 🙌 28 needed off 5 balls & he has taken @KKRiders home & how! 💪 💪 Those reactions say it ALL! ☺️ 🤗 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh #TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/Kdq660FdER — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023

