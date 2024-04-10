Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag continued his brilliant form in the RR vs GT IPL 2024 and smashed his third half-century of the tournament. Parag completed his fifty off 34 balls. Apart from his half-century, Riyan Parag also hit fours and sixes during the match. Parag smashed a brilliant six to GT spinner Noor Ahmad in the 12th over of the match. Parag went down on his knees and smashed the ball towards the mid-wicket region by hitting a brilliant slog sweep. Yuzvendra Chahal Gets an Adorable Message From Wife Dhanashree Verma on Completing 150 IPL Matches in RR vs GT IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Riyan Parag Smashes a Brilliant Six

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)