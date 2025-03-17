After leading Team India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title victory, Rohit Sharma took some time off from cricket and headed to the Maldives to enjoy a vacation with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. The India Test and ODI captain has shared some pictures from his Maldives trip with his family on social handles. On Monday, Rohit Sharma landed in Mumbai from the Maldives with his family ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The IPL 2025 will begin on March 22. Rohit Sharma will continue to play for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Mumbai's opening match in the IPL 2025 will be against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Sharma is yet to join Mumbai's pre-season camp for the IPL 2025. Rohit Sharma Enjoys Vacation in Maldives With Wife Ritika Sajdeh and Daughter Samaria Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma is Back in Mumbai from Maldives

Captain Rohit Sharma back in Mumbai from Maldives clicked at Mumbai airport.🔥❤️ Now it's time to own IPL once again pic.twitter.com/qEn1m2JSNB — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 17, 2025

