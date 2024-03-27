In franchises of IPL, due to the presence of auction, it is very difficult for one player to stick in one team for a long team. That is why Rohit Sharma's recent achievement for playing 200 matches for Mumbai Indians feels remarkable as he stayed as the cornerstone of the franchise for a long period of 14 years. He was felicitated in the team huddle ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the team huddle and was awarded a special commemorative jersey by Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma Set To Play 200th IPL Match for Mumbai Indians; a Look at His Career in Franchise Cricket.

Rohit Sharma Felicitated With Special Jersey By Sachin Tendulkar

A special moment to mark a landmark occasion 😃 Rohit Sharma is presented with a special commemorative jersey by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of his 200th IPL Match for @mipaltan 👏👏#TATAIPL | #SRHvMI | @ImRo45 | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/iFEH8Puvr7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2024

