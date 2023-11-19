Rohit Sharma was seen in tears as India lost to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. The Indian captain led the Men in Blue from the front and was gutted after they were beaten by Australia comprehensively by six wickets in the final in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A video has gone viral of Rohit walking out of the ground with tears in his eyes after the match. India for the record, had won 10 matches in a row leading up to the final. Mohammed Siraj Breaks Down in Tears After India Lose Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia, Video of Heartbroken Indian Fast Bowler Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma in Tears

Nothing is more painful than watching tears in Rohit Sharma eyes again after 2019 CWC! #INDvsAUS #RohitSharma #INDvsAUSFinal pic.twitter.com/shA95pQG46 — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) November 19, 2023

