Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attained an unwanted record for himself during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai by losing his 10th consecutive toss. Sharma is number third in the list of captains with the most consecutive ODI toss losses, which is led by former West Indies captain Brian Lara (12), and followed by former Netherlands skipper Peter Borren (13). Overall, this was India's 13th straight toss loss in ODIs, which itself is a world record for most losses in a streak. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Mitchell Santner Decides Bowl First After Winning Toss; Daryl Mitchell Comes in For Kiwis, Varun Chakravarthy Replaces Harshit Rana

Rohit Sharma Attains Unwanted Record

Most consecutive tosses lost by a Captain- 12-Brian Lara (Oct 1998 - May 1999) 11- Peter Boren (Mar 2011 - Aug 2013) 10-Rohit Sharma (Nov 2023 - Mar 2025)* pic.twitter.com/KAUWdNNsOd — ICT FAN (@RohitViratFan58) March 2, 2025

