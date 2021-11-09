BCCI have announced that Rohit Sharma will be India's new captain in T20Is. The governing body has also revealed the squad for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel have received their call-ups.

India T20I Squad: R Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (VC), R Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, R Pant (WC), Ishan Kishan (WC), Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, D Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd Siraj

NEWS - India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour announced.@ImRo45 named the T20I Captain for India. More details here - https://t.co/lt1airxgZS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nqJFWhkuSB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)