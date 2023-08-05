Rohit Sharma is all set to launch his cricket academy 'Crickingdom' in the United States of America (USA). The cricket academy owned by the Indian captain is among the largest cricket academy in the world. Crickingdom is well spread in India and is gradually developing its roots outside the country. Rohit Sharma Rocks a Black Bucket Hat, Team India Skipper Shares Refreshing Pics On Insta

Rohit Sharma Set to Launch His Cricket Academy in USA

Crickingdom Cricket Academy! 💥 Rohit Sharma is going to launch his Cricket Academy in USA. 👏😍#RohitSharma #cricket pic.twitter.com/KB11C9CMbp — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) August 5, 2023

