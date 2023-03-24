Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a different avatar as he had a good time with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira and other family members at his brother-in-law's wedding. He showed off his dance moves as he shook a leg along with his wife at the ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared the video and wrote in Hindi, 'Vibe Hai'. Rohit will be seen in action for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma Dances With Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Brother-in-Law Kunal Sajdeh's Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Enjoys Good Time with Family Members at Brother-in-Law's Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

