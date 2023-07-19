West Indies and India will take centre stage in the final game of the Two-match Test series on Thursday, July 20 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Ahead of the game, the Indian contingent met with some of their fans in Trinidad and gave them autographs and clicked selfies. It was a moment to cherish for the Indian fans who have come here to watch their country perform on the West Indies shores. 2nd Test 2023, Port of Spain Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Queen’s Park Oval

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Other Team India Cricketers Engage with Fans IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 in Trinidad

Memories to savour 🤗 Smiles 😃, selfies 🤳, autographs 📝 in plenty for lucky #TeamIndia fans in Trinidad 🙌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/7kbhb8M66f — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

