Rohit Sharma's poor form continued in international cricket as the Indian Test and One-Day captain got out cheaply in the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 in Nagpur. Sharma scored two runs before Saqib Mahmood got rid of the Indian skipper, who lasted just seven balls. Sharma wanted to play the flick shot, but ended up mistiming the ball, and holed out at mid-on. So far in the 2024-25 season, Sharma's bat has yielded merely 164 runs across formats. Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fifth Indian Bowler To Achieve 600 International Wickets For India, Achieves Landmark During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma Falls For Two

