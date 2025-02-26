India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was spotted having a casual walk on the streets of Dubai along with fielding coach T Dilip. The Men in Blue are on a week-long break after their first two Group A matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. A video has gone viral on social media where Rohit was seen walking on the streets of Dubai along with T Dilip. Seeing Rohit, the fans went into a frenzy, and a huge crowd surrounded him for selfies. Who Will India Face in Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Possible Opponents of Indian Cricket Team in Semis Clash.

Rohit Sharma with T Dilip on Dubai Streets

Last night Captain Rohit Sharma spotted on Dubai streets with T Dilip And the Dubai streets was filled with crowd to see him.🥶🔥 The biggest supporter in world cricket @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BkglHMr5N8 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 26, 2025

Huge Craze for Rohit Sharma in Dubai

Be it India or any other country in the world, the craze for Captain Rohit Sharma will never decrease among the people.🥵🔥 The madness for boss in Dubai @ImRo45 🐐🙇 pic.twitter.com/0T0HLmIVUM — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)