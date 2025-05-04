Romario Shepherd registered the best strike-rate by a batter for any 50+ score in the Indian Premier League, during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on May 3. The West Indies all-rounder (53* off 14 balls) lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with his big shots as he cleared the fence on both sides of the wicket. Romario Shepherd unleashed carnage as he hit the joint-second fastest half-century in the history of the IPL, off just 14 balls. He finished with a strike-rate of 378.57, which is the most by a batter with a 50+ score in the history of the IPL. Romario Shepherd broke the record held by Pat Cummins when he hit a 14-ball half-century for KKR in IPL 2022. Romario Shepherd Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat off 14 Balls During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Romario Shepherd Registers Record With 14-Ball 53*

Carnage corridor at the Chinnaswamy! ☄️ Best strike rate for any 50+ score by a batter in the history of the IPL! 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/33RaMQSWqM — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2025

