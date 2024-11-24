England's batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone has joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru going into the IPL 2025 season. RCB were in a tight battle with the Chennai Super Kings. RCB secured the deal for INR 8.75 Crore. Liam Livingstone played for the Punjab Kings in the last IPL season and they did not use their Right to Match card for the English all-rounder. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Liam Livingstone Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 8.75 Crore.

Liam Livingstone Joins RCB for IPL 2025

Liam Livingstone is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 8.75 Crore 💪💪#TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

