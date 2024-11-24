After having a bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) purchased star leg-spinner Suyash Shamra for INR 2.6 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The leg-spinner impressed everyone in the IPL 2023 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Kumar Kartikeya Singh Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Get Manav Suthar for INR 30 Lakh.

Suyash Sharma Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Suyash Sharma spins his way into the RCB squad! 🌀😍 Ready to weave his magic on the field, our new leggie is all set to leave batters in a daze! 🤩#NowARoyalChallenger #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/akSwlxAdxl — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)