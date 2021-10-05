Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and he has chosen to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. Quinton De Kock and Krunal Pandya made way for Ishan Kishan and Jimmy Neesham for Mumbai Indians while for Rajasthan, Shreyas Gopal was included ahead of Mayank Markande and Kuldip Yadav came in for Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

