The 11th match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 will be played between Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday. The Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings match will be hosted at the Kingsmead in Durban. The thrilling encounter will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025: Kagiso Rabada Shines As MI Cape Town Defeats Paarl Royals To Win Cape Derby.

Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast

