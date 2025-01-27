Paarl Royals will lock horns against Durban's Super Giants in the next match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 edition. The Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants much-awaited clash is all set to be played at the Boland Park, Paarl. The blockbuster action will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025: Joburg Super Kings Pacers Spark Bonus Point Win Over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Bullring.

Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants Live Streaming

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙙𝙖𝙮 #PRvDSG Kick-off a new week at Boland Park this evening. Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. See you for our last magical night in Paarl for Season 3. 🎟️ https://t.co/8dUsjQJwgZ or from the stadium. #BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/sDLfEAzh0i — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 27, 2025

