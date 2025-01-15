Paarl Royals will meet MI Cape Town in the ninth match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 season on Wednesday. The Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl. The much-awaited clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Stars in Joburg Super Kings’ Win Over Durban’s Super Giants; Pretoria Capitals Defeat Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Live

It’s rematch time at Boland Park today as Paarl Royals take on MI Cape Town after Monday night's thrilling encounter at Newlands. Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. 🎟️ https://t.co/wQQscltoWd#PRvMICT #BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/X019kYPiDi — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 15, 2025

