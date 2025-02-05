Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings are set to clash in the Eliminator game of the South Africa T20 League 2025. The winner of this game will face Paarl Royals in the Qualifiers 2 of the SA20 2025, for a spot in the final against MI Cape Town. Sunrisers Eastern Cape were positioned third in the points table while Joburg Super Kings were fourth. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network and will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings game, which starts at 09:00 PM, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Sports News | MI CapeTown Defeat Paarl Royal to Enter Maiden SA20 Final

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live:

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙤𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 #SECvJSK Only one team will make it through to fight another day. Head over to Centurion from 14:30 when gates open for kids cricket on the field and plenty of other incredible fan experiences. 🎟️ 🎟️ 🎟️ https://t.co/JplTnVhviE#BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/qU9WW7c7fG — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 5, 2025

