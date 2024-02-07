The Royals have historically dominated the Super Kings in the SA20, having maintained a 100%-win record against them. In the SA20 cricket tournament, Joburg Super Kings have advanced to the Eliminator match, securing the 4th position in the league stages. Paarl Royals have also qualified for the Eliminator match, securing the 3rd position. Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27, 2024. The live telecast of Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings on Jio Cinema App and website for free. South Africa Women Register Their First-Ever ODI Victory Against Australia As They Secure 80-Run Win in Rain Curtailed 2nd ODI.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Live on Jio Cinema

