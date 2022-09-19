The SA20 League will hold its maiden player auction on September 19, 2022 (India). The bidding war for the inaugural season of the South African T20 League will begin at 05:30 PM IST. Sony Six will telecast the auction live on TV while fans can tune into SonyLIV to catch the action live on online platforms.

