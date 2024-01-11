Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town will play the second game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. Led by Keshav Maharaj, Durban’s Super Giants will be looking to kickstart their South Africa T20 League 2024 campaign with a win at home. The Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 11, 2024. The live telecast of the DSG vs MICT SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. SA20 2024: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran Set to Make Debuts in South Africa T20 League During Durban SuperGiants vs MI Cape Town Clash

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Live on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)