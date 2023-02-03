Durban's Super Giants will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2023 on Friday, February 3. The match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban, starting at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a five-wicket win over MI Cape Town, Super Giants will now look to conquer the Sunrisers. Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this match and fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

