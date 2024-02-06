As SA20 2024 nears the end, Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play Qualifier 1 of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. The Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be played at The Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town and has a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 06, 2024. The live telecast of the DSG vs SEC SA20 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. IPL 2024: We Wanted To Take Captaincy Pressure off Rohit Sharma; He Adds Value As Batter, Says Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher.

DSG vs SEC Qualifier 1 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

