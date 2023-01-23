MI cape Town will lock horns with Pretoria Capitals in the next fixture of SA20 2023 on Monday, January 23. The match will commence at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Newlands, Cape Town. MI Cape Town defeated Paarl Royals in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals suffered a loss against the same opponent. The important MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2023 match will be telecasted live in India on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game, you can tune into the JioCinema app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Live on JioCinema

