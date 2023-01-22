After a narrow loss against MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals are set to take on a high-flying Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match is set to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star players of Royals like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and David Miller are yet to step up on the occasion. Meanwhile, Will Jacks has been in destructive form for Pretoria Capitals. Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

