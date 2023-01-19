After a brilliant win against MI Cape Town, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns with Paarl Royals in their next fixture at the SA20, 2023. The match will start at 9:00 pm IST on Thursday, January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. Paarl Royals is currently in the 2nd position while Sunrisers is 5th in the league table. The broadcasting rights of SA20, 2023 in India are with Viacom18 Group. So, fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Sports18 SD/HD. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming and Telecast Details

