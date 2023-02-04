MI Cape Town will take on Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The match will be played at the Supersport Park in Centurion, starting at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Having faced a defeat in their last match, Rashid Khan's Mumbai side will hope to make a comeback to winning ways in this match. Pretoria Capitals won their last match and will be high on confidence. Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

