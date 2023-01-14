Pretoria Capitals will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their next outing at the SA20 on Saturday, January 14. The match will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Viacom18 group currently have the broadcasting rights of SA20 in India. You can watch the live telecast of the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match on Sports18 SD/HD. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website. SA20 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get South Africa's Franchise T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape On JioCinema

.@SunrisersEC & @PretoriaCapsSA will face each other in a 💥 match once again! Will the Capital set the ☀ or will we see the Rise of a new hero? 👀 Watch the 🔝 #SA20league action from 4:30 pm, LIVE on #JioCinema, #Sports18 & @ColorsTvTamil 📲#SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 pic.twitter.com/OQM9jLFNDs — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)