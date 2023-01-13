Paarl Royals will face Joburg Super Kings in the next match of SA20 on Friday, January 13. The match, which will take place at Boland Park, Paarl, has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Paarl suffered an eight-wicket loss against MI Cape Town in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Joburg defeated Durban Super Giants in their last match. Viacom18 group currently possess the broadcasting rights of SA20. Hence Sports18 SD/HD will provide a live telecast of the match. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the JioCinema website and app. SA20 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get South Africa's Franchise T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings On JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)