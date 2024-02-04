Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals will play the 30th game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals SA20 2024 match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and has a start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 04, 2024. The live telecast of the SEC vs PR SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. SA20 2024: Joburg Super Kings Clinch Final Playoffs Spot Following Donovan Ferreira’s Final Over Heroics Against MI Cape Town.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals SA20 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

